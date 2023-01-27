Left Menu

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurates National Summit on Quality of Biologicals

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "NIB is playing a vital role in ensuring that only quality biological products reach the health system, thereby strengthening our Hon'ble Prime Minister's mission of ensuring quality health and wellness for all."

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:47 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurates National Summit on Quality of Biologicals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, virtually inaugurated the National Summit on Quality of Biologicals on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "NIB is playing a vital role in ensuring that only quality biological products reach the health system, thereby strengthening our Hon'ble Prime Minister's mission of ensuring quality health and wellness for all."

"The medical emergency over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen our Biopharma and diagnostic industry prove to be strategic assets to meet the public health requirement not only of our country but also globally," said the Minister. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, also addressed the summit through video message.

"NIB not only focus on testing and evaluation but also plays a key role in promoting good manufacturing practices, monitoring and reporting adverse events," said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar. "Biological drugs have emerged as a choice of therapy along with conventional chemical drugs. The medical emergency over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen our Biopharma and diagnostic industry prove to be strategic assets to meet the public health requirements not only of our country but globally, which has given meaning to the statement of universal brotherhood "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", that is, "the whole world is one family," noted Mandaviya.

The Union Minister congratulated NIB for bringing multiple stakeholders in a single platform, saying, "this summit will provide a base for gap analysis in the currently prevalent quality assurance approaches in India". "It will help upgrade the infrastructure and technologies of the country's biopharmaceuticals and in-vitro diagnostic industry and enhance its capacity to develop world-class products and promote public health," he added.

He also commended NIB for realizing the need for trained human resource in the biopharma sector and for taking the initiative towards National Skill Development Programme. He further added that NIB, Blood Cell in collaboration with NHM knowledge is providing training to postgraduate students on "Quality Control of Biologicals" and providing technical assistance to blood bank officials to strengthen blood services and to develop and enhance analytical skills and technological knowledge. He urged NIB to strengthen further the training programs to prepare qualified human resources in this particular field. (ANI)

