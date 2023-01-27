Left Menu

India and Egypt sign MoU on cultural cooperation

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:25 IST
India and Egypt sign MoU on cultural cooperation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
To strengthen the cultural ties with the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ministry of Culture signed Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Culture Minister of Republic of India participated in the delegation-level talks headed by  Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, and  President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of the celebration of India’s 74th Republic Day.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed and exchanged on 25.01.2023 by Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Culture Minister of Republic of India, and Shri Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the presence of Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

For continued Cultural cooperation, the MoU for a period of five years (05) has been signed. Under the aegis of MoU on Cultural Cooperation signed between India and Egypt, both countries look forward to witnessing a host of cultural activities happening in due course in the realm of Music, Dance, Theatre, Literature, Library, Organising Festivals in respective countries and  Research and Documentation etc.

