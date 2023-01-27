Left Menu

Indian Army evacuates 19-year-old woman to health care centre from remote LOC village

19-year-old woman was taken from Kurali village to Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Boniya.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:19 IST
Army jawans rescue the woman in Boniyar. (Photo/Chinar Corps). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army's Chinar Corps warriors on Friday morning conducted an emergency evacuation of a 19-year-old woman, who was lying unconscious at his relatives' house in Kurali village of Boniyar Tehsil in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Praveena Bano was taken from Kurali village to Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar.

"During the early morning hours of January 27, Indian Army's detachment at Paro, acted on a distress call from a resident of Sumwali village, seeking the evacuation of his 19-year-old daughter, who was lying unconscious at his relatives' house in Kurali village," said Indian Army in a statement. The Soldiers of Paro Detachment reacted swiftly and provided immediate medical aid.

The detachment coordinated a vehicle for the evacuation of the young girl to Boniyar PHC. The villagers expressed their appreciation to the Indian Army's Paro detachment and praised their supportive as well as a humane approach towards the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2023