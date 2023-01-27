US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Intel warning, inflation data limits fall

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Intel's bleak outlook dragged chipmakers lower, though data showing easing inflation spurred hopes of a policy shift from the Federal Reserve, helping limit losses.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.71 points, or 0.17%, at 4,053.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.94 points, or 0.36%, to 11,470.47 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.52 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,952.93.

Also Read: 2023 started on a weak note but outlook bright: S&P Global Market Intelligence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)