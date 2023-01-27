PM solved problems of students with his experience: MP CM Chouhan praised PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiative Pariksha pe Charcha and said that PM solved all the problems of the students with his experience. "He spoke on how to make exams joyful and fun. He spoke on a lot of topics including time management, the importance of smart work, and the development of children," CM Chouhan added.

Prime Minister Modi was interacting with students, teachers, and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi. He said that life does not stop at one station because of an exam and emphasis should be placed on inner potential.

Underlining the importance of learning new languages, PM Modi said that new languages open the doors to know not only new words and sentences but also about the ancient heritage, history, culture, and the age-old civilizations associated with these. Mentioning his visit to the UN where PM Modi spoke in Tamil, he said that India has the oldest language in the world and everyone should be proud of it.

PM Modi also urged parents to give children liberty and freedom as there are ample opportunities to grow and develop. He reiterated to the students that the gadgets are means to help any person in the journey towards excellence and they can be used in a comparatively better way if used with the presence of mind.

Talking further, PM Modi suggested the students create a "No technology zone" so that they can spend considerate time with their family without the distraction from gadgets. "Zenith of success and prosperity lies in remaining energetic. Stay enthusiastic, flourish!" Modi said. Earlier in the day, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed appointment letters to newly appointed constables in Bhopal.

While addressing the event he said, "The roads of MP make criminals scared & this must continue to be like that. Crush the criminals who play with the lives of people & wipe them out completely." (ANI)

