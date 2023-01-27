Will address demands of ASHA Workers soon: HP CM Sukhu

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday addressed a delegation of the ASHA workers' union in Shimla and assured them that their demands will soon be addressed.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets ASHA workers' union (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday addressed a delegation of the ASHA workers' union in Shimla and assured them that their demands will soon be addressed. During the meeting, the ASHA workers' union urged the CM to frame a policy for them besides enhancing their honorarium.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri were also present. The ASHA Workers who are primarily engaged in remote areas have been presenting their demands for fixing their minimum wages, for a long.

President of the union, Satya Ranta have urged the Chief Minister to sympathetically look into their demands, keeping in consideration their contribution to the fight against COVID, in rural belts of the State. The Chief Minister while appreciating their role in the implementation of Government health schemes at the grassroots level, lauded them for their efforts of working wholeheartedly during the pandemic in the rural areas of the State.

He assured them that the government would prioritise all their genuine demands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

