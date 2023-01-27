Left Menu

Rs 5.57 lakh seized from car in poll-bound Tripura, 2 held

The vehicle checking is being done by the Election Commission of India to ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence-free Assembly elections in Tripura.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Police on Friday arrested two people and seized Rs 5.57 lakh in cash from a car during vehicle checking in Udaipur Gomati district. Vehicle checking is being done to ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence-free Assembly elections in Tripura. The Election Commission has started taking various enforcement measures.

"During Naka checking conducted by Radha Kishorepur Police Station along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at Ramesh Choumuhani, Udaipur Gomati District have recovered cash of Rs 5.57 lakh from a car today. Two persons have been arrested in this connection," the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura said in a statement. Further investigation related to the case is going on.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tripura on February 16 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

