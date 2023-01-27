Ukraine needs $17 bln in additional financing for energy repairs - PM
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:14 IST
Ukraine will need an additional $17 billion in financing this year for energy repairs, de-mining and to rebuild infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.
He told a government meeting that five high-voltage substations in the central, southern and south-west regions were hit during Russia's air attacks on Thursday.
