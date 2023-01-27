Left Menu

MP: Encroachers attack forest department team, 8 employees, including forest ranger sustain injuries

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in which eight forest employees, including forest ranger Prayag Gupta and forest guard K K Burman sustained injuries. All the injured were admitted to Burhanpur district hospital after first aid.

A group of encroachers has allegedly attacked a forest department team during patrolling in Navra range of Nepanagar forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, a forest official said. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in which eight forest employees, including forest ranger Prayag Gupta and forest guard K K Burman sustained injuries. All the injured were admitted to Burhanpur district hospital after first aid.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mishra said, "During the patrolling in the forest area on Wednesday, a few villagers manhandled the watchman of the forest department. As a result of which, our forest officials went there to interrogate about the incident." "During this, there was some shortcoming in the communication and the villagers pelted stones at the forest officials team. A few of them were injured and they were taken to hospital where their condition is said to be stable. We have informed the district administration about the incident and action will be taken against whoever will be found guilty," DFO Mishra added.

One of the Forest Committee members who sustained injuries in the incident, Chetna Bai said, "The accused were beating my husband on the suspicion that we informed forest officials that they cut forest. When I heard the sound of the attack, I came out of the house and saw the accused were thrashing my husband. I prayed before them but they did not listen. After that I rushed to the forest ranger office and informed him about the incident. They came here and again the accused attacked us." According to reports, the encroachers also surrounded the police outpost located in the Hivra area in the district and ransacked it. A few bikes parked outside were also damaged in the incident. Around over 40 encroachers remained gathered around the police outpost till late night. (ANI)

