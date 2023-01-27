US review of Saudi ties not aimed at rupture -White House

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:16 IST
A U.S. review of relations with Saudi Arabia is not aimed at rupturing ties, the White House said on Friday. The review began after the United States expressed outrage at the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil group's decision to cut output targets over U.S. objections.

There has been no sign that the Biden administration has plans to exact punishment on Saudi Arabia after months of reviewing the relationship. "This is about reviewing that relationship, making sure it's in our best interest but not rupturing it," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)

