Fire breaks out at Nainital's Vikram Vintage Hotel

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and no casualties reported.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A sudden fire ravaged Nainital's Vikram Vintage Hotel on Friday evening. Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

According to the fire department, the fire brigade personnel with the help of the hotel personnel brought the fire under control after a lot of effort. So far, there are no reports of casualties.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

