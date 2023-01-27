Left Menu

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's brother dies in Bihar; two doctors suspended after relatives claim negligence

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's brother Nirmal Choubey on Friday died at Mayaganj Hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Relatives of Choubey claimed that he died because of medical negligence by doctors.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:02 IST
Brother of union minister Ashwini Choubey dies (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's brother Nirmal Choubey on Friday died at Mayaganj Hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Relatives of Choubey claimed that he died because of medical negligence by doctors. "Patient was brought in critical condition. It was found that he had suffered a massive heart attack. The senior doctor administered the required medicine. He was then shifted to ICU but there was no doctor there. I suspended 2 doctors," Dr Asim Kr Das, hospital Superintendent said.

"We will do an investigation, whenever we get a complaint. We will take action against anyone who was negligent. Action will be taken against them too (aggrieved) if they create a ruckus causing the doctors to flee," Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhar said. "He felt physical discomfort & we rushed him here. There was no doctor. ICU is without a doctor," said Chandan, a relative of Choubey.

Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary SAID, "We will do an investigation, whenever we get a complaint. We will take action against anyone who was negligent. Action will be taken against them too (aggrieved) if they create a ruckus causing the doctors to flee." Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

