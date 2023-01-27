Maha: Roof, floor of Ahmednagar house damaged in 'meteorite' fall

The roof and floor of a house were damaged after a stone-like object fell from the sky in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Bhojade village, some 120 kilometres from here, on Tuesday and two scientists from Gujarat have confirmed the object was a meteorite, Kopargaon police station Inspector Daulat Jadhav said.

''The house belongs to one Kiran Thakre. Its roof was damaged after the object, weighing around 1 kilogram, crashed through it at around 6:50am and fell on the floor, creating a 2-inch dent. No one was injured,'' Shirdi division police official Sanjay Satav said.

The rock has been sent to experts through the district administration for analysis, Jadhav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)