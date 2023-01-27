Left Menu

Maha: Roof, floor of Ahmednagar house damaged in 'meteorite' fall

The roof and floor of a house were damaged after a stone-like object fell from the sky in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district, a police official said on Friday.The incident took place in Bhojade village, some 120 kilometres from here, on Tuesday and two scientists from Gujarat have confirmed the object was a meteorite, Kopargaon police station Inspector Daulat Jadhav said.The house belongs to one Kiran Thakre.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Jérôme Gattacceca (CEREGE)
The roof and floor of a house were damaged after a stone-like object fell from the sky in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Bhojade village, some 120 kilometres from here, on Tuesday and two scientists from Gujarat have confirmed the object was a meteorite, Kopargaon police station Inspector Daulat Jadhav said.

''The house belongs to one Kiran Thakre. Its roof was damaged after the object, weighing around 1 kilogram, crashed through it at around 6:50am and fell on the floor, creating a 2-inch dent. No one was injured,'' Shirdi division police official Sanjay Satav said.

The rock has been sent to experts through the district administration for analysis, Jadhav added.

