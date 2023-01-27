PM Modi to address at Avataran Mahotsav in Rajasthan's Bhilwara tomorrow
Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji is worshipped by the people of Rajasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country.
ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ceremony commemorating the 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Saturday at around 11:30 am. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will be the chief guest during the programme.
Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji is worshipped by the people of Rajasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country. He is revered especially for his work towards public service.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Police inquiring if boy who tried to give garland to PM Modi during Hubballi roadshow was local
Suriname Prez Chandrikapersad Santokhi to meet BJP chief J P Nadda at party office in Delhi
Metro 2A and Metro 7 to be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 19: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
ED raids multiple premises in Chhattisgarh, including of IAS officer, in connection with alleged coal levy money laundering case: Officials.
'MV Ganga Vilas' cruise service will boost tourism, create new job opportunities, says PM Modi.