Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji is worshipped by the people of Rajasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:11 IST
PM Modi to address at Avataran Mahotsav in Rajasthan's Bhilwara tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ceremony commemorating the 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Saturday at around 11:30 am. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will be the chief guest during the programme.

Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji is worshipped by the people of Rajasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country. He is revered especially for his work towards public service.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

