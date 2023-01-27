Left Menu

Will draw master plan to promote coastal tourism: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that a master plan will be drawn up to promote culture and temple tourism in Coastal Karnataka in order to improve the economy of the state.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:30 IST
Will draw master plan to promote coastal tourism: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that a master plan will be drawn up to promote culture and temple tourism in Coastal Karnataka in order to improve the economy of the state. Speaking after inaugurating the statue of Parashurama atop Umikal Hill here, he said, "There are ample opportunities for tourism here and already a number of schemes have been chalked out. The people of this area are hardworking and to make their life more meaningful this region requires tourism as well as industries but they required infrastructure."

"A complete development is when port, logistics park and roads are improved. Already, investors have come forward to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the manufacture of fuel, Hydrogen and Ammonia. It will be made a reality soon and help in changing the lives of people," CM said. He further added, "Giving the small packages will not improve the lives of people as the strength of the ports must increase. If investment increases, economic activities must also change on a big scale. The government's aim is not to give the packages but to improve the life of people.

Bommai said there is a lot of historic evidence in the state and the evidence of Parashurama will be known to the children. Parashurama is one of the 10 avatars (incarnations) of the Hindu god Vishnu.

"The small temple of Parashurama in this region and that piece of evidence will become history in the coming days," Bommai added. Ministers V. Sunil Kumar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MLAs Lalji Mendon, and Raghupati Bhat and noted actor Rishabh Shetty were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023