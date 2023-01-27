Will draw master plan to promote coastal tourism: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that a master plan will be drawn up to promote culture and temple tourism in Coastal Karnataka in order to improve the economy of the state. Speaking after inaugurating the statue of Parashurama atop Umikal Hill here, he said, "There are ample opportunities for tourism here and already a number of schemes have been chalked out. The people of this area are hardworking and to make their life more meaningful this region requires tourism as well as industries but they required infrastructure."

"A complete development is when port, logistics park and roads are improved. Already, investors have come forward to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the manufacture of fuel, Hydrogen and Ammonia. It will be made a reality soon and help in changing the lives of people," CM said. He further added, "Giving the small packages will not improve the lives of people as the strength of the ports must increase. If investment increases, economic activities must also change on a big scale. The government's aim is not to give the packages but to improve the life of people.

Bommai said there is a lot of historic evidence in the state and the evidence of Parashurama will be known to the children. Parashurama is one of the 10 avatars (incarnations) of the Hindu god Vishnu.

"The small temple of Parashurama in this region and that piece of evidence will become history in the coming days," Bommai added. Ministers V. Sunil Kumar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MLAs Lalji Mendon, and Raghupati Bhat and noted actor Rishabh Shetty were also present at the event. (ANI)

