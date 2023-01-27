Left Menu

Hedge funds' European stock binge masks bearish retreat

Much of the buying was by algorithm-driven funds that unwound their previous bearish bets on European equities, according to a JPMorgan note published this week and seen by Reuters on Friday. European stocks are up around 6% so far this month, lifted by China's reopening and a milder-than-expected winter that has eased the fallout from the energy shock.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:32 IST
Hedge funds' European stock binge masks bearish retreat

Hedge funds in January have snapped up the most European stocks compared to U.S. equities for 20 years, but investment bank research published this week signaled this could be more of a bear retreat than a bull run. Much of the buying was by algorithm-driven funds that unwound their previous bearish bets on European equities, according to a JPMorgan note published this week and seen by Reuters on Friday.

European stocks are up around 6% so far this month, lifted by China's reopening and a milder-than-expected winter that has eased the fallout from the energy shock. Hedge funds splurged on sectors such as steel, airlines and retail, in what the bank said was largely short covering - unwinding a bet placed in the past that an asset will weaken.

They were not bullish on everything. Hedge funds took out short positions in oil and gas, UK mining companies and European banks, JPMorgan said. But sterling's recent strength against the dollar has encouraged global hedge funds to buy the stock of domestically focused UK companies, the bank said. Sterling is up roughly 2.5% so far this month.

U.S. equity hedge funds started 2023 with 18% less leverage than they had in 2022. This cash would normally be used to borrow stocks and then sell short, according to a note from Morgan Stanley on Tuesday. It would normally be a bullish signal to see a swell of buying among hedge funds like this. But "this does not feel the case with the latest increase," Morgan Stanley said, which explained that it "can entirely be attributed to hedge funds covering short positions".

Shorts in individual stocks had increased, even though hedge funds generally were buyers of North American equities, Morgan Stanley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023