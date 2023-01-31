PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Renault and Nissan hammer out historic deal to salvage alliance - EU plans to relax curbs on tax credits in response to 'toxic' U.S. subsidies

- Shell launches shake-up under new chief Wael Sawan - JD Sports warns data of 10 million customers put at risk in cyber attack

- Electric-van start-up Arrival to cut half its remaining staff Overview

- Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co Ltd have agreed on a historic deal to reorganise their troubled 24-year-old alliance and convince both sides that the partnership can survive without its former chief Carlos Ghosn. - The EU is planning to hit back at the U.S.'s $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act by relaxing restrictions to allow tax credits for investment in green sectors.

- Shell PLC is planning to restructure the way it runs its hydrocarbons and renewables businesses as part of changes being made under its new chief executive Wael Sawan to improve efficiency and bring the company's low-carbon initiatives into a single unit. - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion PLC said it was hit by a cyber attack that exposed the data of 10 million customers, the latest of a series of hacks on UK companies.

- British electric van startup Arrival will lay off about half its remaining workforce to prevent running out of cash this year, even as the struggling company named a new chief executive amid renewed efforts to raise funds. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

