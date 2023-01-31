Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: More than hundred students fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

More than a hundred students from a school in Palnadu fell ill and were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh: More than hundred students fall ill due to suspected food poisoning
A visual from hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than a hundred students from a school in Palnadu fell ill and were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning. The students were shifted to Sattenapalli government hospital, informed officials.

According to a student of the school, they had tomato rice and groundnut chutney for breakfast and chicken curry and sambar for lunch, after which they threw up and came down with Diarhoea. The government superintendent Venkata Rao said, "They may taken ill due to food poisoning. All students are safe and their parents need not worry."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023