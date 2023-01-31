Left Menu

NDC delegation calls on Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua

The delegation of the 63rd course of National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, led by college secretary Brigadier AK Pundir paid a courtesy call on Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Monday at Chandigarh, as per an official release.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:49 IST
NDC delegation calls on Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua
Delegation of 63rd course of NDC. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The delegation of the 63rd course of National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, led by college secretary Brigadier AK Pundir paid a courtesy call on Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Monday at Chandigarh, as per an official release. Further, as per the release, the delegation is on a study tour of Punjab. It interacted with the state chief secretary on various facets of the state.

The delegation comprised senior officers of different ranks representing the Indian Defence Forces, and IPS and Military Officers from other foreign countries, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Indonesia and Nigeria. Brigadier AK Pundir also felicitated the Chief Secretary.

"The delegation was accompanied by Director Defence Services Punjab Brigadier (Retd) Satinder Singh and Director Sports Amit Talwar," the release read. The NDC is a prestigious and world-renowned international training institute functioning under the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023