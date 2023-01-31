Left Menu

Delhi Airport issues fog alert for passengers; flight operations presently normal

The Delhi Airport on Tuesday issued an alert to the passengers owing to dense fog.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi Airport on Tuesday issued an alert for passengers owing to dense fog. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," read the passenger advisory from Delhi Airport.

However, all flight operations are presently normal. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

