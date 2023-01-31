BRIEF-Billionaire Gautam Adani Out Of World's Top 10 Richest List As Adani Group Stocks Extend Decline- Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Enterprises Ltd:
* BILLIONAIRE GAUTAM ADANI OUT OF WORLD'S TOP 10 RICHEST LIST AS ADANI GROUP STOCKS EXTEND DECLINE- BLOOMBERG BILLIONAIRES INDEX Source text:https://bloom.bg/3JoDo9O Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani Enterprises Ltd
- BLOOMBERG BILLIONAIRES
Advertisement