Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Mohan Singh Bisht auditorium in Lucknow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Mohan Singh Bisht' auditorium at a program organised by Uttarakhand Maha Parishad in Lucknow on late Monday evening. CM Dhami, speaking at the event said that the migrants living in the country and abroad are playing a crucial role in the promotion of folk culture and assured all possible help to them by the government.

Dhami, on Monday evening, paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and discussed various topics related to the mutual cooperation of both states. "Today after reaching Lucknow, the city of Sheshavtar Prabhu Shri Laxman ji, met the son of Devbhoomi and Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath ji. ," Dhami tweeted.

"On this occasion, discussions were held on various topics related to mutual cooperation of both the states from the point of view of sustainable development and public welfare," he added. CM Dhami also attended the two-day BJP's State Working Committee meeting at Dehradun's Raiwala on Monday and discussed the strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the local body polls in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)