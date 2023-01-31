Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Mohan Singh Bisht auditorium in Lucknow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Mohan Singh Bisht' auditorium at a program organised by Uttarakhand Maha Parishad in Lucknow on late Monday evening.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 11:38 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Mohan Singh Bisht auditorium in Lucknow
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Mohan Singh Bisht auditorium in Lucknow (Image Source/Twitter @pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Mohan Singh Bisht' auditorium at a program organised by Uttarakhand Maha Parishad in Lucknow on late Monday evening. CM Dhami, speaking at the event said that the migrants living in the country and abroad are playing a crucial role in the promotion of folk culture and assured all possible help to them by the government.

Dhami, on Monday evening, paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and discussed various topics related to the mutual cooperation of both states. "Today after reaching Lucknow, the city of Sheshavtar Prabhu Shri Laxman ji, met the son of Devbhoomi and Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath ji. ," Dhami tweeted.

"On this occasion, discussions were held on various topics related to mutual cooperation of both the states from the point of view of sustainable development and public welfare," he added. CM Dhami also attended the two-day BJP's State Working Committee meeting at Dehradun's Raiwala on Monday and discussed the strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the local body polls in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023