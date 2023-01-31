Left Menu

6.8 pc inflation not too high to deter private consumption, or weaken inducement to invest: Survey

The Survey details the state of economy in the current fiscal, while giving a sneak peek into the future.Indias retail inflation came down below 6 per cent in November after remaining above RBIs upper tolerance level for 10 months since January 2022.The central bank last year projected inflation to average 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal, before declining in the next fiscal.RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8 per cent in FY23, which is outside its target range.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:18 IST
6.8 pc inflation not too high to deter private consumption, or weaken inducement to invest: Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

RBI's projection of retail inflation at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal is neither too high to deter private consumption, nor so low as to weaken inducement to invest, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.

However, entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle and therefore, borrowing costs may stay 'higher for longer', it said.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Survey details the state of economy in the current fiscal, while giving a sneak peek into the future.

India's retail inflation came down below 6 per cent in November after remaining above RBI's upper tolerance level for 10 months since January 2022.

The central bank last year projected inflation to average 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal, before declining in the next fiscal.

''RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8 per cent in FY23, which is outside its target range. At the same time it is not high enough to deter private consumption and also not so low as to weaken the inducement to invest,'' the Survey said.

The Reserve Bank has the mandate to keep inflation at 4 per cent with a band of (+/-) 2 per cent.

India's wholesale and retail price inflation remained high for most part of 2022 mainly due to supply chain disruptions following outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war beginning February, 2022.

Russia and Ukraine are among the most important producers of essential agricultural commodities, including wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and inputs like fertilisers. Together with other countries bordering the Black Sea, they constitute the world's breadbasket.

The Survey said that 'entrenched inflation' may prolong the tightening cycle and therefore borrowing costs may stay higher for longer.

''In such a scenario, global economy may be characterised by low growth in FY24,'' it said.

However, the scenario of subdued global growth presents two silver linings -- low oil prices and better than projected CAD (Current Account Deficit).

''Overall external situation will remain manageable,'' it added.

Retail or CPI inflation fell to a year low level of 5.72 per cent in December, while wholesale or WPI inflation was at 22-month low of 4.95 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023