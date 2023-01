Norway wealth fund posts record $164 bln loss

Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, on Tuesday reported a record loss on investment of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022.

The previous largest loss was 633 billion crowns in 2008. ($1 = 9.9752 Norwegian crowns)

