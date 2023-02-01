UP celebrates milestone of installing 75 lakh tap water connections, is one of just 4 states to achieve this feat

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday celebrated reaching the milestone of installing 75 lakh tap water connections in the state. Uttar Pradesh is one of only four states to have reached this milestone. A total of more than 75,26,740 rural households have been provided tap water connections. Bihar tops the list with more than 1.58 crore connections, followed by Maharashtra with more than 1.06 crore and Gujarat with more than 91 lakh connections.

The state's Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department celebrated this milestone by coining the slogan 'Har Ghar Jal, 75 Lakh Nal'. On this occasion, 75 engineers, officers and employees were felicitated for taking the scheme to every village. They were also presented with mementoes.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was the chief guest while his Cabinet colleague Ramkesh Nishad was also present as the special guest at the ceremony. The event also featured the screening of a government film 'Har Ghar Pani Khud Nigrani' and the release of an e-book on the successful journey of two years of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and listing the achievements of the department.

Cultural events showcasing how potable water was being supplied to villages, even in the Bundelkhand region in adverse circumstances, were also held. The state Jal Shakti minister said while the target seemed impossible at the start, it took tireless effort by officials of the department to reach the target of providing tap water to more than 75 lakh rural households in a short span of time.

"In this, we also received cooperation of locals at villages. It gives us great joy to have fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The authorities are making arrangements to ensure uninterrupted water supply and in anticipation of challenges on this front in 2047," he added. "Tap water in every village should be provided with the spirit of nationalism. There is few deeds more noble than providing water to the poor. The Yogi Adityanath government is fully committed to ensuring that water is supplied with full honesty so that the poor stay disease-free and healthy," he added. (ANI)

