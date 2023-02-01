Left Menu

UP celebrates milestone of installing 75 lakh tap water connections, is one of just 4 states to achieve this feat

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday celebrated reaching the milestone of installing 75 lakh tap water connections in the state. Uttar Pradesh is one of only four states to have reached this milestone.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:11 IST
UP celebrates milestone of installing 75 lakh tap water connections, is one of just 4 states to achieve this feat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday celebrated reaching the milestone of installing 75 lakh tap water connections in the state. Uttar Pradesh is one of only four states to have reached this milestone. A total of more than 75,26,740 rural households have been provided tap water connections. Bihar tops the list with more than 1.58 crore connections, followed by Maharashtra with more than 1.06 crore and Gujarat with more than 91 lakh connections.

The state's Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department celebrated this milestone by coining the slogan 'Har Ghar Jal, 75 Lakh Nal'. On this occasion, 75 engineers, officers and employees were felicitated for taking the scheme to every village. They were also presented with mementoes.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was the chief guest while his Cabinet colleague Ramkesh Nishad was also present as the special guest at the ceremony. The event also featured the screening of a government film 'Har Ghar Pani Khud Nigrani' and the release of an e-book on the successful journey of two years of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and listing the achievements of the department.

Cultural events showcasing how potable water was being supplied to villages, even in the Bundelkhand region in adverse circumstances, were also held. The state Jal Shakti minister said while the target seemed impossible at the start, it took tireless effort by officials of the department to reach the target of providing tap water to more than 75 lakh rural households in a short span of time.

"In this, we also received cooperation of locals at villages. It gives us great joy to have fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The authorities are making arrangements to ensure uninterrupted water supply and in anticipation of challenges on this front in 2047," he added. "Tap water in every village should be provided with the spirit of nationalism. There is few deeds more noble than providing water to the poor. The Yogi Adityanath government is fully committed to ensuring that water is supplied with full honesty so that the poor stay disease-free and healthy," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023