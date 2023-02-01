Opposition misleading people: Tripura CM Manik Saha holds door-to-door campaign

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday held a door-to-door campaign in Joynagar, ahead of the Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held on February 16, this year. The CM said that a series of central government projects and schemes had been implemented in the state for people to avail the benefits of the same.

"A series of central government projects and schemes had been implemented in the state for the benefit of the public. The people have availed the benefits to these schemes and we are hopeful that they will vote in favour of the BJP again," Saha said. The CM said he was also hopeful of the BJP getting over 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in the state.

"People are happy with the way development has happened in the state under the BJP government. We expect to get over 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections," Saha said. The CM added that the Opposition parties have no campaign planks or agenda and were only misleading the people.

"Opposition parties are only misleading the people. It seems they have no purpose other than this to remain in public eye. I can say with confidence that their efforts will come to nought as 0 + 0 + 0 is 0," the CM said. Earlier, on January 30, the Tripurs CM filed his nomination from the Town Borodowali Assembly constituency for the upcoming polls.

The CM, who is bidding to secure a fresh mandate from the constituency, filed his nomination in the presence of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh. Ahead of his nomination filing, the chief minister held a roadshow from the Town Bordowali Assembly segment.

The BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, bringing to an end the long-running Left regime. (ANI)

