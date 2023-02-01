Left Menu

Manipur governor interacts with Assam Rifles troops

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan on Tuesday visited the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base on Indo-Myanmar Border at Beheng village in Churachandpur district.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:13 IST
Manipur governor interacts with Assam Rifles troops
Governor of Manipur La. Ganesan interacts with Assam Rifles troops. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan on Tuesday visited the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base on Indo-Myanmar Border at Beheng village in Churachandpur district. During his visit, Colonel Rajneesh Gairola, Commandant of the Khuga Battalion, briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation in the state and operational dynamics in the border areas.

He was also informed about the social welfare-based activities and initiatives undertaken by Assam Rifles to ensure progressive development of the border areas and assured continuity in the efforts of Assam Rifles. The Governor interacted with the troops and appreciated their efforts in keeping the area safe and secure.

He motivated the troops deployed in remote locations and extended his blessings to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023