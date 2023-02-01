Manipur governor interacts with Assam Rifles troops

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan on Tuesday visited the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base on Indo-Myanmar Border at Beheng village in Churachandpur district. During his visit, Colonel Rajneesh Gairola, Commandant of the Khuga Battalion, briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation in the state and operational dynamics in the border areas.

He was also informed about the social welfare-based activities and initiatives undertaken by Assam Rifles to ensure progressive development of the border areas and assured continuity in the efforts of Assam Rifles. The Governor interacted with the troops and appreciated their efforts in keeping the area safe and secure.

He motivated the troops deployed in remote locations and extended his blessings to them. (ANI)

