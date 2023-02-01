Left Menu

Kerala Governor graces Indian Coast Guard's Raising Day event

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan arrived at Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) on Tuesday for the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:14 IST
Kerala Governor graces Indian Coast Guard's Raising Day event
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan arrived at Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) on Tuesday for the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard. The Governor was received by DIG N Ravi, Coast Guard Dist. Commander (Kerala and Mahe).

Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) conducted a Day at Sea on its Raising Day, with Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan as the chief guest. Senior officials of defence services, delegates from the central and state agencies and other stakeholders also graced the occasion.

The Coast Guard vessels Samarth, Sarang, Samar, Abhinav, Anagh, C-162, C-410, AB Urja Pravaha, Dornier, Advanced Light Aircrafts and Chetak Helicopters were deployed for the events at sea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023