Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in clothing showroom in Mathura

Fire tenders were rushed after a fire broke out in a clothing showroom, informed officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in clothing showroom in Mathura
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire tenders were rushed after a fire broke out in a clothing showroom, informed officials on Wednesday. "The fire had spread to the first, second and third floors of the building. It took us a lot of time but the fire was brought under control," said a fire tender.

The owner of a hotel near the showroom, Shyam Singhal, said the entire showroom was gutted in the fire. "The fire tenders reached on time. However, the entire showroom was gutted by then. The loss incurred must be in crores," said Singhal.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023