Assam to host Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting under G20 on Feb 2-3

Assam is gearing up to host its first G20 meeting -- the Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting -- scheduled on February 2 and 3.

Guwahati will host its first G20 meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam is gearing up to host its first G20 meeting -- the Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting -- scheduled on February 2 and 3. Nodal Officer, G20, Assam, Adil Khan said it was a privilege for Assam to have been chosen to host 5 G20 events.

"It's a privilege for Assam to have been chosen to host 5 G20 events. The first meeting, which is the Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting, is scheduled on February 2 and 3. Delegates have started arriving. All arrangements have beeb made," said Khan. He said the delegates would be given a taste of the state's cultural heritage during their visit and all meals will have components of Assamese food, as well as millet as it is the international year of millets.

"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed that this should be a memorable event for all the delegates. We'll showcase our cultural heritage to them during their visit. All meals to have components of Assamese food and also millets as it's the international year of millets," said Khan. According to officials, the first SFWG meeting will be held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati on February 2, 3.

The theme for G20 is 'One Earth. One Family. One Future' with the motto of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". The two-day meeting will be attended by 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest countries, different international organizations and also officials from the Union government.

The agenda of the first day's programme includes a Yoga session and three SFWG sessions. The programme will end with a River cruise and 'Ratri bhoj par samvaad' and a cultural event, officials said. The second day will feature a Yoga session, three side event sessions, the 4th SFWG session and will conclude with dinner for delegates at Brahmaputra Heritage Centre, they said. (ANI)

