Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma turns 54, check out how people wished him
A large number of fans, well-wishers and followers of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gathered at his residence at 12 am on Wednesday to wish him as he turned 54.
- Country:
- India
A large number of fans, well-wishers and followers of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gathered at his residence at 12 am on Wednesday to wish him as he turned 54. Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with his fans, and well-wishers.
The fans seemed very enthusiastic and clicked selfies with the chief minister. Himanta Biswa Sarma was born on February 1, 1969 in Assam's Jorhat.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Power Minister AK Sharma on Tuesday. According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, this meeting would help meet the energy needs, boosting growth and industrialisation.
"Big step towards power availability and revenue. In Ghatampur Thermal Project, Assam gets 20 per cent equity and 297 MW of power. Will help in meeting energy needs, boosting growth and industrialisation," tweeted the Assam CM. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madrassas running properly in state: Assam DGP
There should be peaceful resolution of Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Assam likely to achieve 100 per cent electric three-wheeler sales by 2025: US study
Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 cr seized in Assam
Rhino returns to forest cleared of encroachment in Assam