Uttarakhand Police busts fake employment centre in Laksar, arrests 4 for duping people for govt jobs

Uttarakhand Police busted a fake employment centre in Laksar and arrested four youths accused of duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs, police said.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:57 IST
Ajay Singh, SSP (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Police has busted a fake employment centre in Laksar area in the district and arrested four people for allegedly cheating youths of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them government jobs, a senior official said. The police also seized computers from the centre for investigations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

"On the basis of a complaint that a fake employment centre was being run in Laksar, a case was registered. During the probe, it was found that the accused were cheating youths of Rs 5-6 lakhs in return for government jobs. Four accused were arrested. Evidence including computers seized," he said. During the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused persons had formed a trust to cheat people, and were using government e-mail IDs to convince the gullible candidates, the SSP said

"The accused formed a trust to cheat youths. Advertisements of the trust were published in different newspapers. A hotel was booked in Lucknow to conduct interviews of candidates. Accused used government e-mail IDs to convince youths to invest the money," he added. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

