PM Modi extends wishes to Indian Coast Guard on Raising Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the Indian Coast Guard personnel on the 47 Raising Day of the ICG.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is celebrating its 47th Raising Day on Wednesday.
"Greetings to all Coast Guard personnel on their Raising Day. The Indian Coast Guard is known for its professionalism and efforts to keep our coasts safe. I also convey my best wishes to them for their future endeavours. @IndiaCoastGuard," tweeted PM Modi. Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday arrived at Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) for the Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.
The Governor was received by DIG N Ravi, Coast Guard Dist. Commander (Kerala and Mahe). (ANI)
