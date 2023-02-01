Assam: Drug peddler attempts to flee, injured in police firing
One person, involved in smuggling contraband drugs, on Tuesday evening was injured in police firing while he tried to attack police personnel in Assam's Nagaon district.
- Country:
- India
One person, involved in smuggling contraband drugs, on Tuesday evening was injured in police firing while he tried to attack police personnel in Assam's Nagaon district. The incident took place in the Doboka Nahar village area.
The injured person was identified as Sharif Uddin and was immediately rushed to Nagaon Civil Hospital. A police officer of Doboka police station said that they received secret information that, someone will deliver drugs into the area and accordingly launched the operation.
"When our staff tried to catch the drug peddler, he attacked a police constable and tried to flee from the area. In self-defence, the police personnel fired at his leg. There was a total of four people and we caught two among them including the injured person," the police official said. Police also recovered 20 grams of heroin and seized two 2-wheeler in possession from them. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaon Civil Hospital
- Assam
- Doboka Nahar
- Sharif Uddin
- Nagaon
- Doboka
ALSO READ
Madrassas running properly in state: Assam DGP
There should be peaceful resolution of Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Assam likely to achieve 100 per cent electric three-wheeler sales by 2025: US study
Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 cr seized in Assam
Rhino returns to forest cleared of encroachment in Assam