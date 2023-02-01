Assam: Drug peddler attempts to flee, injured in police firing

One person, involved in smuggling contraband drugs, on Tuesday evening was injured in police firing while he tried to attack police personnel in Assam's Nagaon district. The incident took place in the Doboka Nahar village area.

The injured person was identified as Sharif Uddin and was immediately rushed to Nagaon Civil Hospital. A police officer of Doboka police station said that they received secret information that, someone will deliver drugs into the area and accordingly launched the operation.

"When our staff tried to catch the drug peddler, he attacked a police constable and tried to flee from the area. In self-defence, the police personnel fired at his leg. There was a total of four people and we caught two among them including the injured person," the police official said. Police also recovered 20 grams of heroin and seized two 2-wheeler in possession from them. (ANI)

