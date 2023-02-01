Left Menu

60-year-old man arrested for molesting minor girl in Mumbai

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Bhaskar Tari, was booked under the POCSO and IT Act and under section 354(A) of IPC.

The police said that the accused molested the victim when she was alone at her residence. "When the victim reached home after class, the accused called her home and showed indecent videos. The victim narrated everything to her family," the Worli Police said.

Following the incident, the gir's family reached the police station and registered a case against the accused. "The police arrested the accused as soon as the case was registered," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

