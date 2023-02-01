Left Menu

J-K: Major slide hampers vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, people advised to follow traffic advisory

Ramban administration on Wednesday advised commuters plying on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to follow a traffic advisory after shooting stones blocked either side of the road.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:33 IST
J-K: Major slide hampers vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, people advised to follow traffic advisory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ramban administration on Wednesday advised commuters plying on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to follow a traffic advisory after shooting stones blocked both sides of the road. "A major slide has occurred near Rampadi, Banihal, on National Highway-44. People are advised to follow the @Traffic_hqrs advisory," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zia tweeted.

Big boulders of stones were seen stranded on the midway, hampering traffic. However, efforts are underway to remove the boulders.

Earlier on Monday, the highway was blocked due to heavy rains and shooting stones at Panthyal in the Ramban district. "Intensity of shooting stones increases at Panthyal, Ramban on National Highway-44, which remains blocked. Wait for more updates. Travelling is highly unadvisable," Ramban Deputy Commissioner tweeted on Monday.

Srinagar received fresh snowfall on Monday morning after the mercury dropped to a minimum of minus 2 degrees celsius on Sunday night. Srinagar and the nearby areas were covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which the local traffic and the normal life of the area got affected, according to some locals.

The local people on Monday also claimed that the air traffic has also been impacted due to heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

