Congress Prez Kharge lauds Indian Coast Guard's "unparalleded" commitment towards securing nation's coasts

Indian Coast Guard is a multi-mission organization, conducting round-the-year real-life operations at sea. Despite being relatively small, it has a wide range of task capabilities for both surface and air operations.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:54 IST
Congress Prez Kharge lauds Indian Coast Guard's "unparalleded" commitment towards securing nation's coasts
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Extending his greetings on the occasion of the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday lauded the personnel of the organisation for their unparalleled commitment towards securing Indian coasts and saving human lives at sea. Calling the personnel 'Sentinels of the Seas', Kharge in his tweet, said, "On the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, we salute the guardians of our coastline and protectors of our nation. The selfless commitment of 'Sentinels of the Seas' remains unparalleled."

He further said that Indian Coast Guard also remains at the forefront during the humanitarian crises. Indian Coast Guard is a multi-mission organization, conducting round-the-year real-life operations at sea. Despite being relatively small, it has a wide range of task capabilities for both surface and air operations.

The organization is headed by the Director-General Indian Coast Guard (DGICG) exercising his overall command and superintendence from the Coast Guard Headquarters (CGHQ) located at New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day.

"Greetings to all Coast Guard personnel on their Raising Day. The Indian Coast Guard is known for its professionalism and efforts to keep our coasts safe. I also convey my best wishes to them for their future endeavours. @IndiaCoastGuard," tweeted PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

