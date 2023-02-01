Fire at oil godown in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out at an oil godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 3.30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after hectic efforts for three hours, he said.

The oil godown was completely damaged in the fire, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

