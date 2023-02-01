Left Menu

Jharkhand: Police arrest 2 PLFI Naxals; pamphlets, arms, mobile phones recovered

Officials of Jharkhand Police have arrested two Naxals, belonging to the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India, and recovered pamphlets of the extremist organisation from them, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:29 IST
Jharkhand: Police arrest 2 PLFI Naxals; pamphlets, arms, mobile phones recovered
Pratul Kumar Kachhap and Kardeep Oraon after the arrest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of Jharkhand Police have arrested two Naxals of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India, and recovered pamphlets of the extremist organisation from them, police said on Wednesday. The arrested persons identified as Pratul Kumar Kachhap and Kardeep Oraon, were nabbed from Latehar district on Tuesday.

"We received secret information that some persons have gathered and had gathered near the Bendi railway station to carry out some untoward incident and extort money from the contractors. Immediately, a team was formed under the leadership of station in-charge Chandrashekhar Chaudhary," police said. The police added that as the constituted team reached the upgraded Middle School, Bendi (Ledhpa), both the extremists of PLFI were extorting from contractors on phone. Meanwhile, both the militants were nabbed from the spot.

Both the arrested extremists have a criminal background. "Police have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, six bullets, three mobiles and a pamphlet of militant outfit PLFI from the arrested militants," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar Mishra said in a press briefing.

In a response to the development, police have registered a case against the extremists under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. A police investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023