IMD warns for stormy winds in coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ; asks fishermen not to venture into seas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a warning for the high-speed stormy winds in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and advised the fishermen to avoid venturing into coastal regions. The IMD said that the sea conditions are also likely to be rough to very rough and issued a warning to the fishermen not to venture into the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin Area and along and off Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu and Karaikal coasts till February 2.

The advisory has been issued in the wake of the formation of the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal (BoB), which is very likely to move west-southwestwards and would cross Sri Lanka during the afternoon. "Depression over Southwest BoB lay centered at 0530 IST over the same region about 160 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 420 km southeast of Karaikal (India). Very likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast during afternoon of today," the IMD tweeted.

The weather forecast agency has also warned for light/moderate rainfall at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Wednesday and Thursday. "Light/moderate rainfall is very likely at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry on 1 and 2nd February. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu on 1st and 2nd February," the official statement read from IMD read.

It also said that a stormy wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph today and a squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would be seen tomorrow. Giving a meteorological warning about the wind speeds, the IMD statement said that a stormy wind with a speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph today would be experienced at Southwest Bay of Bengal and the squally wind with a speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph tomorrow.

"Along & off Sri Lanka coast: Squally wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on 1 February. Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on 2 February Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along & off south,' it added. At Tamil Nadu and Karaikal coasts, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during February 1 to 2, and along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, a strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during today and tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)