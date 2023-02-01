Left Menu

Govt to launch Rs 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme: Sitharaman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:20 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government will launch a Rs 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

She further said to enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, the government will adopt a cluster-based and value-chain approach.

The government will also support Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence.

At the behest of the government, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, with an aim to create awareness and increase production and consumption of the grain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

