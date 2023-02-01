Left Menu

PM-PRANAM will be launched to incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:41 IST
PM-PRANAM will be launched to incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/SansadTV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that Pradhan Mantri-Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana (PM-PRANAM) will be launched to incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers.

The move would help to encourage states to reduce use of fertilisers.

She said that 30 Skill India international centres will be be set up and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 will also be launched to skill lakhs of youth.

The government in 2021 launched the third phase of its flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to empower the country's youth with employable skills by making over 300 skill courses available to them.

State governments, she said, will be encouraged to set up Unity Mall for promotion and sale of 'one district one product' items and GI (Geographical indications) products.

The minister added that the government would select 50 destinations through 'challenge mode' to promote tourism in the country.

The government is also allocating adequate funds for scrapping old polluting vehicles of government.

The vehicle scrappage policy will come into effect from April 1. The government has said that the policy will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and promote a circular economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023