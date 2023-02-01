Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad becomes 'Centre of Excellence'

The Indian Institute of Millet Research here will soon get a facelift as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that it will be supported as 'Centre of Excellence' for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level.

In her Union Budget speech, she noted that India is the largest producer and second largest exporter of 'Shree Anna' (millets) in the world, which has numerous health benefits and also an integral part of food for centuries.

"Now to make India a global hub for 'Shree Anna', the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level," she said.

Reacting to the proposal, Krishna Ella, Founder and Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Ltd in a statement said the upgradation of the Millet Research Institute is a clear indication of the government's commitment to rural development and food security.

IIMR is a premier agricultural research institute engaged in basic and strategic research on sorghum and other millets under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

It coordinates and facilitates Millets research at national level through All India Coordinated Research Projects on Millets, Pearl Millet and Small Millets and provides linkages with various national and international agencies.

