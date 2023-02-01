Left Menu

Ukraine has enough gas for winter, minister says

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal last month said the situation in the energy sector remained difficult but under control after a months-long Russian campaign of drone and missile strikes on critical infrastructure that damaged about 40% of Ukraine's energy system.

Updated: 01-02-2023 21:53 IST
Ukraine has sufficient gas reserves to see it through the winter with 11 billion cubic metres (bcm) in storage as of Feb. 1, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

The country also has about 1.2 million tonnes of coal for its power plants, German Galushchenko said in a statement. "These are sufficient volumes to get through and complete this very difficult heating season for our country," the minister said.

Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz oil said in a separate statement that it would receive about 200 million euros ($218 million) of "non-repayable grant" from the Norwegian government to buy gas. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal last month said the situation in the energy sector remained difficult but under control after a months-long Russian campaign of drone and missile strikes on critical infrastructure that damaged about 40% of Ukraine's energy system.

