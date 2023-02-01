I need new tanks quickly and I don't care about the money, says German defmin

Left Menu

Germany needs to quickly order new Leopard tanks to replace those going to Ukraine, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday, adding he did not care where the money came from. It is essential that we can provide them (the tanks) quickly," Pistorius added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany needs to quickly order new Leopard tanks to replace those going to Ukraine, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday, adding he did not care where the money came from. "For me, the crucial fact is that we have to order new tanks, not in a year but swiftly so that production can begin," he told reporters on a visit to a tank battalion in the western town of Augustdorf that was chosen to supply 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

"Where the money will come from? Let me casually put it like this: Frankly, I don't care. It is essential that we can provide them (the tanks) quickly," Pistorius added. The minister was responding to the question of whether he was pushing for an increase in the 100-billion-euro special fund set up for the modernisation of the military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

