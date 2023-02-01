Chhattisgarh to benefit from budget push for infra, millet cultivation, natural farming: Experts

Though no specific measures were announced in the Union Budget on Wednesday for Chhattisgarh, where polls are due by end-2023, experts hailed several provisions in the annual document, including hike in capital expenditure for infrastructure, focus on millet cultivation and push for natural farming, saying these will benefit the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the budget for 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, as disappointing for the Congress-ruled state.

“Chhattisgarh is an agriculture-dominated state and announcements related to promotion of natural farming, agri-start-ups and millet cultivation will benefit the farmers of the state,'' President of Chhattisgarh Small Industries Association Harish Kedia told PTI.

Several schemes have been announced to promote small scale industries which are also a welcome step, he added.

Political analyst and senior journalist R Krishna Das said significant hike in capital expenditure for infrastructure growth indicates the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules at the Centre but is in the Opposition in Chhattisgarh, is planning to approach the upcoming Assembly elections with development agenda.

Chhattisgarh may see a push in infrastructure projects, funded by the Centre, in the coming days thereby helping people with employment opportunities, he added.

Vice-Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, Bilaspur, and renowned economist ADN Bajpai said the change in I-T slabs will benefit tax payers and enhance purchasing power of middle class families.

Bajpai said the central government has accepted the millet power of Chhattisgarh and has started making India a millet hub.

Dr Santosh Rai, an educationist from Durg district, said provision of huge investment in basic infrastructure and agriculture will benefit common people, including those from Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Baghel termed the Union Budget as 'nirmam' (cruel), claiming it lacks provisions to double income of farmers, create employment opportunities and control inflation.

The senior Congress leader said the budget is disappointing for Chhattisgarh as the state was expecting to get (new) trains from Ambikapur and Jagdalpur but no provision has been made in this connection.

Millets (coarse grains) have been described as 'Shri Anna' by the Centre but so far it has not announced minimum support price for crops falling under this group, he added.

At least 20 districts of the state witness cultivation of millets and the state government has fixed support price Rs 30 per kilogram for kodo and kutki and Rs 33.77 per kg for ragi, an official here said.

In October last year, Baghel had inaugurated a millet processing unit in the Maoist-hit Kanker district, which is said to be the biggest such facility in the country.

