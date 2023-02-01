Left Menu

IAEA report chides Iran for undeclared change to Fordow uranium enrichment set-up

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:33 IST
The U.N. nuclear watchdog chided Iran in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60% purity at its Fordow plant.

"The (International Atomic Energy Agency) Director General (Rafael Grossi) is concerned that Iran has implemented a substantial change in the design information of FFEP (Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant) in relation to the production of high enriched uranium without informing the Agency in advance," the report to member states said.

