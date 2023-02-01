U.S. targets global sanctions evasion network supporting Russia

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 22 individuals and entities in multiple countries that Washington accused of being tied to a global sanctions evasion network supporting Russia's military-industrial complex. The move, which comes as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, is part of U.S. efforts to target sanctions evasion around the world and limit Russia's access to revenue it needs for the war, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The action targeted a sanctions evasion network that the Treasury said is led by Russia and Cyprus-based arms dealer Igor Zimenkov, who - along with his son, Jonatan - were hit with sanctions on Wednesday. The network has engaged in projects connected to Russian defense capabilities, including supplying high-technology devices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Treasury said. Washington also accused certain members of the network of supporting state-owned Russian defense entities under sanctions.

Zimenkov has also supported the Belarusian military-industrial complex by facilitating sales efforts in Latin America for a Belarusian defense entity under U.S. sanctions, Treasury said. Members of the network targeted in the move included Singapore-based Asia Trading & Construction PTE Limited and its director, which Treasury accused of having sold helicopters on behalf of U.S.-sanctioned Rostec to a government in Latin America.

GBD Limited, another company in the network targeted in the move, has attempted to supply weapons systems to an African government, Treasury said. Companies located in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Israel, as well as several people, were also targeted for sanctions.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The action, which freezes any U.S. assets of those added to the sanctions list and generally bars Americans from dealing with them, marks the latest round of sanctions Washington has imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, which has killed or wounded thousands and reduced cities to rubble.

"Russia's desperate attempts to utilize proxies to circumvent U.S. sanctions demonstrate that sanctions have made it much harder and costlier for Russia's military-industrial complex to resupply Putin's war machine," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)