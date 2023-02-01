Left Menu

Assam CM inaugurates 'Millet Cafe' in Janata Bhawan

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated a Millet Cafe on the premises of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:58 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated a Millet Cafe on the premises of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the cafe has been inaugurated to increase the popularity of millet and complement the nutritional quotient of the employees of Janata Bhawan.

"I am happy to launch Millet Cafe which is targeted to the needs of the employees of the State Secretariat", Sarma added. The Chief Minister said that the State government launched the Millet Mission on November 16, 2022, to help the people of the state to get their nutrition from millet.

He said that though the agriculture system of the state is attuned to the farming of rice, the State government wanted to bring in diversification. Therefore, to contribute to diversification and self-sufficiency, Assam Millet Mission was launched. The Chief Minister said that the millet cafe inaugurated in Janata Bhawan would help the employees to buy millets close to their hands and near to their workplace.

He also said that his government for making the Millet Mission successful within a span of seven years that is from 2022 to 2029 took a series of steps. He also requested everybody to add millet to their daily diet.

Ministers Atul Bora, including UG Brahma, Sanjay Kishan, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional CS Agriculture Ashish Kumar Bhutani and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

