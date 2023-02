BRIEF-Adani Enterprises Withdraws Further Public Offer

Adani Enterprises Ltd: * DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH FURTHER PUBLIC OFFER

* GIVEN UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION AND CURRENT MARKET VOLATILITY, WITHDRAWS COMPLETED TRANSACTION * AIMS TO PROTECT INTEREST OF ITS INVESTING COMMUNITY BY RETURNING FPO PROCEEDS

* "OUR BALANCE SHEET IS VERY HEALTHY WITH STRONG CASHFLOWS AND SECURE ASSETS" * DECISION WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON OUR EXISTING OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PLANS

* ONCE MARKET STABILIZES, WE WILL REVIEW OUR CAPITAL MARKET STRATEGY Further company coverage:

